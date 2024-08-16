Priyanka Chopra wishes brother-in-law Joe Jonas on birthday: ‘The coolest cat in town’

Priyanka wishes Joe

The image captures Priyanka sitting with her husband Nick Jonas, his hand wrapped around her shoulder and the birthday boy Joe posed next to them. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town Joe Jonas.”

Joe celebrated his 35th birthday on August 15. Speaking about Joe's work front, he recently dropped his latest track, Work It Out, ahead of his upcoming second solo album. "Work It Out is a personal anthem for when I have intrusive or ruminating thoughts; to help break their spell and bring me back to living in the present," he said of the track in a statement. “It's only human to experience uncomfortable feelings; no one is 100 per cent happy all the time. This is a song about getting out of your head and back to the person you really are,” he added.

Joe also performed the song for the first time recently at the Jonas Brothers' Calgary Stampede show. In June, Jonas announced the release of his first solo album in 13 years, Music For People Who Believe In Love. His last solo album, Fastlife, released in 2011. Music For People Who Believe In Love will release on October 18.

What's Priyanka upto?

Talking about Priyanka, she recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family, including Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and mother Madhu Chopra, along with the cast of the film.

The Bluff, which is directed by Frank E Flowers, also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.