Producer says Salman Khan was furious after Vivek Oberoi's press con: ‘He made sure Vivek doesn’t work in Bollywood’

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi called a massive press conference in which he accused Salman Khan of threatening him over his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, who had earlier had a messy break-up with Salman. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, producer Shailendra Singh recalled being with Salman while the press conference was underway and revealed how the superstar reacted to it. Salman Khan was angry during Vivek Oberoi's press conference.

How Salman Khan reacted to Vivek Oberoi's press conference against him Shailendra recalled that he was with Salman, casually spending time at his apartment, when Vivek levelled the allegations during the press conference. He said, “He (Salman) was very angry. He was like, ‘What the hell?’ Earlier, he would openly show his emotions. Now, he has much more control. My only reaction to Vivek’s press conference was to tell Salman that in life, we should act, not react. Whatever needs to be done can be done later. For now, let’s sit, have a drink, and let him do whatever he’s doing.”

He added, “I asked him not to act on impulse, to wait and fight the battle silently. I think he did that. He made sure Vivek doesn’t work in Bollywood anymore. I don’t know for sure, but that’s how it looks.”

Following the infamous public feud with Salman, Vivek experienced a slump in his career. Twenty years later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek recalled facing lobbying after his 2003 press conference and said, “I know how frustrating it is; it can make one feel extremely exhausted and tired. You feel like you’ve just delivered an award-winning, commercially successful performance in Shootout at Lokhandwala, and after that, you’re sitting at home for 14 months, not getting any work. When I went through that, I kept thinking that I wanted to do something beyond this — something empowering, something that takes me beyond that.”