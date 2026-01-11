Proud Deepika Padukone cannot resist a smile as paparazzi call Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar’. Watch

Deepika and Ranveer walked out of the airport in matching black leather jackets and blue jeans. Both were wearing sunglasses, perhaps to protect their eyes from camera flashes. The held hands as they wades through screaming and hooting photographers, one of whom shouted ‘Dhurandhar’ for Ranveer. This brought a smile to Deepika's face.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back from New York after attending the wedding of her friend Sneha Ramachander. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning as they were greeted by the paparazzi.

Later, the couple waved to the paparazzi and Ranveer also made sure to ask them to maintain distance. They made their way to their car and jetted off.

Fans of the couple were happy to see them again. “So good both of them are glowing,” read a comment. “Very nice couple,” read another comment.

About Dhurandhar fever Dhurandhar has minted more than ₹1200 crore at the worldwide box office over the last 38 days. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs in Lyari, Pakistan.

According to veteran trade expert Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime business of the Allu Arjun film Pushpa 2, taking the total collection to ₹831.40 crore in its fifth week."This is THE biggest moment in the HISTORY of #Hindi film business. Till not long ago, surpassing the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi - the highest-grossing film in the #Hindi market - seemed unthinkable. But records are meant to be challenged... and shattered - and #Dhurandhar has done exactly that. #Dhurandhar has finally overtaken the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi, emerging as the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time on its fifth Tuesday [Day 33]," Taran Adarsh wrote in an X post.

The second part will be out in March.

Deepika will be seen next in King with Shah Rukh Khan and in Atlee's next film.