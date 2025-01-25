R Madhavan on Aamir Khan's no-wallet travelling habit: 'I'm not that extreme’

R Madhavan reacts to Aamir Khan's habit

In a recent conversation with Just Too Filmy, Madhavan was asked a question - whether he carries a wallet with him, in contrast to his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, who has been known to move around without one.

To this, Madhavan replied, “I am never that extreme. Aamir’s stardom allows him to be like that. Whatever he requires, he has people to pay for it. Of course, he would pay them… and it isn’t like he doesn’t pay for it. I think my personality doesn’t allow me to walk around with an entourage. I prefer walking alone. I want that freedom, and the ability to interact with people."

The actor said that while he is not very careful about spending his money, he always lives within his means. If he wishes to have a bigger car, he wouldn’t buy it if it didn’t fit his budget.

Madhavan shared that although he isn't overly frugal with his expenses, he exercises financial discipline by always living within his means. He revealed that if he desires a luxury item, such as a bigger car, he wouldn't indulge in the purchase if it exceeds his budget. He admitted that he doesn’t have “worldly possessions and that is the reflection of his stardom.

In the same interview, the actor also spoke about his wife Sarita, and how she thinks he is ‘generous’ to a fault. He said, “I think I’m very particular about it, but she says not even from a remote corner are you particular about it. I spend what I have".

R Madhavan's work life

Madhavan is currently seen leading the satirical thriller Hisaab Barabar. Directed by Ashwani Dhir, the film also features Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in key roles. Madhavan is seen in the role of an honest ticket checker working for Indian Railways, who uncovers a massive financial fraud orchestrated by banker Mickey Mehta, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The thriller drama was released on Zee5 on January 24.

Apart from this, he will also be in Karan Johar's yet-untitled C. Sankaran Nair biopic. He will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in the movie. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Leo Media Collective, the film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.