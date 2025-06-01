Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Radhika Apte says the film industry isn't ‘conducive’ to new mothers: ‘The time for which we don't see the child…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 01, 2025 09:31 PM IST

After Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan batted for more family time, Radhika Apte admits she doesn't know how to navigate the film industry as a new mother. 

After Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte is the latest actor to bat for more family time. Talking to IE, she admitted that the film industry isn’t really ‘conducive’ to new mothers like her and admitted she doesn’t know how to navigate her work now. (Also Read: After Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan also champions family time for actors: 'I hate coming home and seeing...')

Benedict Taylor and Radhika Apte had their first child in December last year.
Benedict Taylor and Radhika Apte had their first child in December last year.

Radhika Apte on film industry and motherhood

When asked if the film industry is conducive to new mothers like her, Radhika said, “I don’t think they are. I don’t know how I’m going to navigate that going ahead.” This comes after reports of Deepika recently turning down Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas-starrer Spirit after her requests for an 8-hour workday and a better remuneration package weren’t met. Ajay Devgn and Kajol publicly supported her, while Saif also advocated prioritising family time.

Radhika claimed that it was difficult to balance her work and new motherhood, stating, “It’s really difficult to work in our film industry, given the number of hours and how we film generally, and the time for which we don’t get to see the child. So I guess I’ll just have to figure it out now.” The actor has been splitting her time between Mumbai and London for a while now, making it even more difficult. 

Radhika Apte on motherhood

Radhika, who gave birth to a baby girl in December last year, opened up to ANI recently about the emotional highs and lows she has experienced. She said, “I was very prepared for postpartum, actually. And I had also made sure that my friends and family were aware that if I went into postpartum depression, they needed to support me. To my own surprise, I was just purely elated when I had a child. And fortunately, I didn't suffer from severe depression at any point.” She is married to musician Benedict Taylor. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhika Apte says the film industry isn't ‘conducive’ to new mothers: ‘The time for which we don't see the child…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On