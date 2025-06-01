Radhika Apte says the film industry isn't ‘conducive’ to new mothers: ‘The time for which we don't see the child…’

After Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte is the latest actor to bat for more family time. Talking to IE, she admitted that the film industry isn’t really ‘conducive’ to new mothers like her and admitted she doesn’t know how to navigate her work now. (Also Read: After Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan also champions family time for actors: 'I hate coming home and seeing...') Benedict Taylor and Radhika Apte had their first child in December last year.

Radhika Apte on film industry and motherhood

When asked if the film industry is conducive to new mothers like her, Radhika said, “I don’t think they are. I don’t know how I’m going to navigate that going ahead.” This comes after reports of Deepika recently turning down Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas-starrer Spirit after her requests for an 8-hour workday and a better remuneration package weren’t met. Ajay Devgn and Kajol publicly supported her, while Saif also advocated prioritising family time.

Radhika claimed that it was difficult to balance her work and new motherhood, stating, “It’s really difficult to work in our film industry, given the number of hours and how we film generally, and the time for which we don’t get to see the child. So I guess I’ll just have to figure it out now.” The actor has been splitting her time between Mumbai and London for a while now, making it even more difficult.

Radhika Apte on motherhood

Radhika, who gave birth to a baby girl in December last year, opened up to ANI recently about the emotional highs and lows she has experienced. She said, “I was very prepared for postpartum, actually. And I had also made sure that my friends and family were aware that if I went into postpartum depression, they needed to support me. To my own surprise, I was just purely elated when I had a child. And fortunately, I didn't suffer from severe depression at any point.” She is married to musician Benedict Taylor.