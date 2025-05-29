Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone feud, Ajay Devgn reacts to working moms demanding 8 hours shift

ByVishakha Pandit
May 29, 2025 03:16 PM IST

As the reported feud between filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone intensifies over her alleged ‘demands’, Ajay Devgn gave his two cents on it

The ongoing controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit owing to her alleged demands has sparked a heated debate in the film industry. Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have now chimed in on the issue, giving their take on it.

Ajay Devgn on his take on working moms demands
Ajay Devgn on his take on working moms demands

According to reports, Deepika had made demands stating that she would not work more than eight hours a day on Spirit, considering her new role as a mother, which was not agreeable to Sandeep.

During the trailer launch of Kajol's upcoming film Maa, Ajay was asked if the eight-hours shift clause is going down well with Hindi filmmakers, to which he responded saying, "It's not that it's not going down well with people." He added, "Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine hours shifts."

Kajol who is also a mother of two kids Nysa Devgn and Yug had a quippy take though: "I love the fact that you can work less," she said. While neither of them took any names, Ajay concluded, "It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."

The controversy began when reports emerged that Deepika had been dropped from the film due to her alleged unprofessional demands, including refusing to work more than eight hours a day and requesting extra pay for shoots beyond 100 days. Sandeep later announced that Triptii Dimri would be the female lead in Spirit, allegedly replacing Deepika in the film.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone feud, Ajay Devgn reacts to working moms demanding 8 hours shift
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On