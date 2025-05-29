Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone feud, Ajay Devgn reacts to working moms demanding 8 hours shift

The ongoing controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit owing to her alleged demands has sparked a heated debate in the film industry. Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have now chimed in on the issue, giving their take on it. Ajay Devgn on his take on working moms demands

According to reports, Deepika had made demands stating that she would not work more than eight hours a day on Spirit, considering her new role as a mother, which was not agreeable to Sandeep.

During the trailer launch of Kajol's upcoming film Maa, Ajay was asked if the eight-hours shift clause is going down well with Hindi filmmakers, to which he responded saying, "It's not that it's not going down well with people." He added, "Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine hours shifts."

Kajol who is also a mother of two kids Nysa Devgn and Yug had a quippy take though: "I love the fact that you can work less," she said. While neither of them took any names, Ajay concluded, "It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."

The controversy began when reports emerged that Deepika had been dropped from the film due to her alleged unprofessional demands, including refusing to work more than eight hours a day and requesting extra pay for shoots beyond 100 days. Sandeep later announced that Triptii Dimri would be the female lead in Spirit, allegedly replacing Deepika in the film.