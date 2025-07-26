Radhika Madan reveals she got Angrezi Medium role after possibly replacing a star kid

Actor Radhika Madan opened up about how she landed her role in Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan, and her persistence seems to have made all the difference. The actor revealed that she aggressively campaigned for the part, even though someone else had already been finalised for the role. Radhika Madan reveals how she irritated director Homi Adajania to get the role in Angrezi Medium.

Radhika reveals how she irritated Homi Adjanaia to get Angrezy Medium

In a candid chat with Farah Khan for her latest cooking vlog Radhika talked about how she fought for Angrezi Medium. “They had already locked someone else. But I went, fought, and irritated them, saying, ‘Please take my audition!’” Radhika said.

"They told me, ‘Ma’am, we’re looking for a 17-year-old.’ But I insisted. I was adamant. It irritated Homi (Adjania), and he finally said, ‘Fine, take her audition'," Radhika said, adding that she didn’t think she would get the role as it was the year of star kids.

Farah then cheekily asked if there was a star cast locked before her, to which Radhika replied that she didn't know. Farah quipped that people keep saying star kids don’t let outsiders work, but actually, Radhika is the real culprit, as she stole a star kid’s role.

Radhika began her career on television before making a successful leap to films. She rose to fame with her debut TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Her transition to Bollywood was marked by a powerful performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, director Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota with Abhimanyu Dasani, and Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan.

Radhika's upcoming projects

Radhika Madan has Rumi Ki Sharafat, which also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nishak Verma. Directed by Prashant Bhagia, the film is a lighthearted comedy produced by Maddock Films. She also has Happy Teacher's Day with Nimrat Kaur, which will be a social thriller.