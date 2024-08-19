Raha Kapoor celebrates Raksha Bandhan with mom Alia Bhatt, dadi Neetu Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor also joins celebrations

Kapoors' Raksha Bandhan celebrtations

Neetu, who was married to Randhir's younger brother, late actor Rishi Kapoor, arrived with daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha. Neetu wore a bottle green suit while Alia looked graceful in a green suit too, Raha seemed to be wearing a pink outfit. Before heading inside the house, Alia, Neetu and Raha posed for pictures for the paparazzi.

Kareena wore a bright pink suit while Jeh an Saif showed up in blue kurtas. Her cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra were also seen with their little one. Kareena's sister Karisma and Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor could not be spotted.

Earlier in the day, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sara celebrated Raksha Bandhan at her dad Saif and Kareena's residence on Monday.

Clad in a beautiful yellow suit for the occasion, Sara is seen performing the traditional ritual of tying a rakhi, a sacred thread, on her brothers' wrists. Sara missed the presence of Taimur and Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taking to Instagram stories, she posted Missed Tim & Inni & Sabapataudi. But we tied each other your Rakhis!"

What's next for Alia and Kareena?

Alia will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. The film releases in October around Dusshera. Alia also has the YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha with Sharvari.

Kareena will be seen next in The Buckingham Murders, the trailer of which, releases tomorrow. She also has Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor also stars in the movie.