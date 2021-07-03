Raj Kaushal prayer meet: Mandira Bedi's kids, parents, Mouni Roy pay last respects. Watch

Actor Mandira Bedi's family and friends paid their final tributes to her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal on Saturday. Mouni Roy, Vidya Malwade, Madira's parents and the couple's two children were seen at their home in Mumbai for a prayer meet.

Raj Kaushal was 49 when he breathed his last after a heart attack on Wednesday morning. He is survived by Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Tara. He was known for directing movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.





On Saturday, actors such as Vidya Malwade and Mouni were seen at Mandira's home. Her children were also spotted outside their house.

The last rites of Raj Kaushal were performed by Mandira in Mumbai. Actors Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and other celebrities were present at the filmmaker's funeral. Mandira had herself performed the last rite of her husband, something for which she is being trolled online. However, celebrities such as Sona Mohapatra, Mini Mathur, Mukti Mohan have all defended her, calling her brave and courageous.

The couple's friend Sulaiman Merchant said in an interview to a leading daily that this was Raj's second heart attack. "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late." About his first heart attack, he said,I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then."