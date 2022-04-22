Raj Kundra's full-face mask sparks hilarious reactions online, people call him ‘next gen Spider-Man’. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was once again spotted with a mask covering his entire face. In a video shared by a paparazzo's Instagram account, Raj is seen wearing a white full covered hoodie. Earlier this month, Raj was seen wearing a full covered oval shaped mask that made Shilpa Shetty laugh. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty laughs as she sees husband Raj Kundra in a full-face mask, fans call him 'Indian Kanye West'

In the clip, Raj is seen coming out of the Mumbai airport, in a white hoodie and blue jeans. His entire face was covered with a mask, which was attached to his sweatshirt. The over-the-top mask sparked some funny reactions o

One person commented, “If he gets Covid now. I will lose faith." Another one wrote, “Next gen Spiderman loading.” While one said, “This type of face coverings shouldn’t be allowed for security reasons." another one wrote, “I was just wondering what will Raj wear once Corona is gone completely.” One person asked, “I wonder, how is he able to wear that outside in Mumbai's humid. For me it is difficult to wear a regular mask.”

Last month, Raj was spotted wearing an oval-shaped transparent mask, covering his entire face. In the clip, he was seen with his mother Usha Rani Kundra, Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty, and her sister Shamita from their car.

Last year in July, Raj was arrested in connection with a porn racket. He was released bail in September. According to an ANI report, Raj was allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called Hotshots. He has refused all the charges levelled against him and said that he has been falsely implicated.

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Sabbir Khan's rom-com drama, Nikamma. The film will also star Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani, singer Shirley Setia and comedian Sunil Grover and is slated to release on June 17, 2022 Shilpa also has Sonal Joshi's film Sukhee in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON