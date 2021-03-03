Rajesh Krishnan on Lootcase 2: This is not a race, ki ek saal ke andar second part nikaalo

His film, Lootcase was the sleeper hit of 2020, and now there are murmurs about a second part being in the pipeline. Ask it’s director, Rajesh Krishnan, and he says ideas are indeed being explored.

“You have to look at every project on it’s merit,, if the story can stand on it’s two legs. I am sure every time Rohit Shetty makes a sequel to Golmaal, which is now a franchise, he evaluates it on it’s merit, apne aap mein kahaani sahi hai ya nahi. It’s easy to fall into the trap that after the original, regardless of how good the second one is, people will come to watch anyone, thinking Rohit ki films mein stars honge. I am sure he doesn’t approach it like that,” he reasons.

Giving the example of instalments of popular films made in the past, he adds, “Raju (Rajkumar Hirani, director) made Lage Raho Munnabhai, a sequel to Munnabhai MBBS. The way they looked at it was if it could stand on it’s own. That’s the standard we are trying to put into Lootcase 2, there are ideas.”

The Kunal Kemmu-Rasika Dugal starrer had released last year on an OTT platform, which controversy surrounding the OTT platform not giving it much publicity. That it went on to perform well is another story. Krishnan says he isn’t trying to hide or reveal anything at this point, “This is also art, not just business. It’s not a race, ki ek saal ke andar part 2 nikalo! Neither Raju nor other guys who have made successful films looked at something and said we have to release the next part within six months.”

The film fetched the filmmaker a lot of praise. He recalls one phone call in particular which he still remembers. “In a week’s time after the release, I got a call, I was home with my family. It was a strange number, and he asked ‘Am I speaking to Rajesh Krishnan’, I said yes. He said ‘fantastic film, congrats’. I said I wasn’t sure who it was, he said this is Aamir Khan. We were in the lockdown, everyone was frustrated hence I thought someone is screwing around. I said that, and he laughed, adding he will video call. It was Aamir! He said he enjoyed the film. We have worked together before on some commercials. Suniel Shetty and Vidhu Vinod Chopra called too