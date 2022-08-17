Rajkummar Rao shares throwback video of Newton, thanks audience for 'constant support'; fans call it 'best film ever'

Rajkummar Rao has shared a throwback video on Instagram from his 2017 film, Newton. He shared the clip giving a glimpse of the famous scenes and dialogues from the film and thanked the audience for their constant support, appreciation and love. The video showed various awards won by the movie both at national and international level. Rajkummar Rao had won Asia Pacific Screen Award for best actor for his performance in Newton. (Also read: Newton movie review: A charming satire on the dance of democracy)

Rajkummar used the hashtag Newton in the caption of the video. Actor Aparshakti Khurana dropped a heart emoji on his post. One of his fans commented, “This is the best film I have ever seen.” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations” referring to the awards won by the movie. Other fan commented, “Love you sir.”

Newton, directed by Amit V Masurkar and starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, in a story set against the backdrop of elections in the world’s largest democracy. It released in September 2017, and was chosen as India’s official entry for the best foreign language film at Oscars 2018. The movie also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

Newton had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival (also called Berlinale), where it also won the International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) award.

Rajkummar made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and gained recognition with supporting roles in Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012). He also featured in Kai Po Che, Shahid, Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Aligarh, Ludo , The White Tiger, and Stree, among others. Rajkummar won the National Film Award for Shahid in 2014.

Rajkummar is shooting for Sharan Sharma's Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and Abhishek Jain's Second Innings. His upcoming projects also include a Shrikanth Bolla biopic, and Hansal Mehta's Swagat Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON