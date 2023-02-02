Trial By Fire actor Rajshri Deshpande says Shah Rukh Khan helped her during Covid pandemic, wants to work with him

Rajshri Deshpande is receiving accolades from colleagues and fans for her heart-wrenching turn as a grieving parent in the Netflix series Trial By Fire. She plays Neelam Krishnamoorty who, along with her husband Shekhar (Abhay Deol), loses her children in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy. On Thursday, the actor recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan helped her during Covid-19 pandemic. She also expressed her desire to work with him. (Also read: Trial by Fire review: Netflix series based on 1997 Uphaar tragedy is a triumphant reminder of the cost of resilience)

The actor wrote on Twitter, "During covid @iamsrk helped me help Marathwada, Kerala & Chhattisgarh with his @MeerFoundation team. And today, @FilmCompanion mentions us together as the best performers of January! I don’t know when I’ll meet King Khan. But I’ll always dream of working with him!" Rajshri, who is originally from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, had helped out doctors and those in need of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shah Rukh's charitable organisation, Meer Foundation, had helped her out with essentials like PPE kits.

Rajshri also shared how Shah Rukh had helped her out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to her dream of working with Shah Rukh, fans on Twitter wrote, "I hope he hears you,he picks who he wants to work with." Another replied, “We’ll manifest for you! Good luck”. Yet another fan stated, "For the sheer talent you possess, the day is not far."

Besides Trial By Fire, Rajshri is also known for her roles in The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit and Sacred Games where she played the character of Subhadra, the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Gaitonde. She made her film debut with a small role in Reema Kagti's Talaash (2012) starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Her breakthrough role came with Pan Nalin's Angry Indian Goddesses which was the first Runner Up for the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

She has also acted in the award-winning Malayalam film S Durga directed by Sanal Kumar Shashidharan and Nandita Das's Manto where she played writer Ismat Chughtai.

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four years with Pathaan. He also has the films Jawan and Dunki lined up for release this year and is expected to cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON