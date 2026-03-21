Rakesh Bedi's old video calling himself Dhurandhar leaves fans in splits: ‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’

On Saturday, an Instagram user shared a video of Rakesh Bedi from the popular show Qubool Hai. In the series, which featured Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles, Rakesh appeared as an official determined to deport Jyoti’s character, Zoya Faruqui. He appeared in a few episodes during Zoya and Asad’s fake engagement track.

Actor Rakesh Bedi is currently receiving immense praise for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge . The film has been breaking records since its release, and the frenzy around it continues. Amid this, a 12-year-old video has surfaced online showing Rakesh calling himself ‘Dhurandhar’ in one of his TV appearances, and fans believe he may have manifested being a part of the film.

In the clip, which has now become the talk of the town, he is heard warning Zoya’s character, “Aansun, paisa, political pressure yaa aapki faltu ki dramebazi, in sab baaton ka Dhurandhar Watavdekar par koi asar nahi padta (Neither tears, money, political pressure, nor your pointless drama has any effect on Dhurandhar Watavdekar).” The caption on the video read, “Bro mentioned before that he was a Dhurandhar, but no one believed him.”

The video sparked hilarious reactions from fans. One of the comments read, “Bro manifested the peak detailing.” Another joked, “Qubool Hai was the prequel to Dhurandhar.” Another commented, “He is the ‘project Dhurandhar’... Ranveer is just Jaskeerat Singh Rangi.” Another fan wrote, “Sir, manifestation at its peak.” Another added, “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar.” Another comment read, “Bro was the real Dhurandhar all along.”

About Dhurandhar The Revenge In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rakesh essays the role of a Pakistani politician and Ranveer Singh’s character’s father-in-law, Jameel Jamali. His witty one-liners and dialogues add humour to the film. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film released in theatres on March 19. The much-awaited project opened to positive reviews from both audiences and critics. However, it has also faced criticism, with some calling it “propaganda”. Despite this, the film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office in just three days.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who infiltrates the Pakistani underworld to dismantle the terror network affecting India. While the first part set the base, the sequel explores his backstory and the path to his revenge. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan in key roles and is expected to outperform the first instalment, which collected ₹1300 crore worldwide.