Raksha Bandhan: When Saif Ali Khan told Soha Ali Khan not to get married until she was 40

Actor Soha Ali Khan belongs to a family of actors. She is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore, her brother is Saif Ali Khan, who was married to Amrita Singh first and then to Kareena Kapoor. But Soha doesn't go to them just for career advice.

In 2013, she had revealed the very different opinions Sharmila and Saif shared with her about the right time to get married. While Sharmila said that she should get married as early as possible, Saif thought waiting until 40 was the right thing to do.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Soha said, "My mother tells me every day I should get married and if I would have gone by her way then by now I should have had 20 children. She tells me all the time 'get married, get married' but now she has resigned, she is tired, fed up of telling and is like 'do whatever you want'."

Saif, however, told her one is not ready for marriage until they are much older. "He says marriage is very serious commitment and you are genuinely not ready for it until you are 40. He advised me to do it. When my mother called him and told him to talk to us why we are not getting married this is what he told her," she said.

Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu were dating at the time of this interview. They met on the sets of the 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and tied the knot in 2015. They became parents to daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Soha has often spoken about the influence that Saif has had on her. The two bond over their common love for literature, something even his wife Kareena has spoken about.

During Soha's book launch, Kareena had said, "If there is one person I am in awe of in this family, I think it's Soha Ali Khan. Whenever I am out on a dinner with Saif and Soha, I am like I am never going to understand this conversation. If Kunal Kemmu can't, there's no way that I can." Soha wrote Perks of Being Moderately Famous in 2017.