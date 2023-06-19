Rakul Preet Singh reveals 'biggest deal-breaker in a relationship': Lying and emotional cheating are strict no-no

Rakul Preet Singh has said that the only deal-breaker for her in a relationship is lying, adding that there is nothing that cannot be spoken about in a relationship. Rakul is currently dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on rumours of her marriage) Rakul Preet Singh is dating Jackky Bhagnani. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP).

Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani had announced last year that they are in a relationship via a social media post. They are often spotted together on outings in Mumbai and in their holiday photos shared on Instagram.

Rakul Preet's deal-breaker is lying

Asked about the one thing that irks her in relationships, Rakul told News18 in an interview, “The biggest deal-breaker in a relationship, for me, is lying. I think there isn’t anything in a relationship that can’t be spoken about. I believe in that sort of a relationship, where you’re friends at a basic level. If my partner makes a mistake, he should be able to come and tell me because we’re all humans and humans make mistakes. But lying, trying to cover up lies, acting dodgy and emotional cheating are strict no-no for me."

She also said that love is unconditional for her, and cannot be defined. Love is about finding comfort in silence and respecting each other. She added, “I think ‘love’ as a word, today, is so misused. Sometimes we tend to think that when you love someone, you want them to do what you want to do as opposed to letting them flourish. But I think love allows you to flourish and be the best version of yourself.”

Rakul and Jackky's relationship

Earlier, Rakul had opened up on her equation with Jackky and told Hindustan Times in a 2022 interview, "We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in."

Rakul's new projects

Rakul has an interesting lineup of films for release soon. These include an untitled film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor, and Kamal Hassan's Indian 2. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian.

She also has the romantic thriller I Love You lined up for digital release soon. I Love You also stars Pavail Gulati and will release on Jio Cinema.

