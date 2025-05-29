Rakul Preet responds to chatter over Virat Kohli ‘liking’ Avneet Kaur post: ‘Hum bohot vele hai’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh chimed in on the chatter around Indian cricketer Virat Kohli ‘liking’ a fan post featuring Avneet Kaur. On Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, she pointed out that everyone who knows Avneet’s Instagram followers increased after Virat’s like is ‘jobless’. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Happy Virat Kohli laughs his heart out with Anushka Sharma at Lucknow airport a day after RCB’s big win) Rakul Preet Singh chimed in on Virat Kohli accidentally liking an Avneet Kaur post.

Rakul Preet Singh on Virat Kohli liking Avneet Kaur post

Rakul was asked about a couple she looks up to, and she quickly named Anushka Sharma and Virat. Calling them an ‘inspiring couple’, she commented on how the ‘whole country’ looks up to them.

When the chatter around Virat and Avneet was brought up, she replied, “Too sad yaar. That is too sad. Hum bohot vele hain (we are so jobless), that we even know that his like increased 2 million followers for her. How does it matter if he liked or didn’t or it happened by mistake. It often happens on Instagram that you unfollow friends by mistake. It’s so sad that just because he’s a celebrity, what he likes, doesn’t like turns into news.”

She, however, refused to chime in about Virat’s explanation how Instagram’s algorithm ‘mistakenly registered an interaction’ and how there was ‘no intent behind it’. Rakul said, “It’s a very personal decision, I don’t think I have the place to comment on (why he gave an explanation). Everything comes under the scanner when you’re a celebrity. We waste so much time on social media, it’s not needed.”

Virat Kohli’s accidental like explained

Earlier this month, Virat’s official Instagram account registered a like on an Avneet Kaur fan page. While the post was later ‘disliked’, the fan page posted screengrabs of the interaction on their Instagram stories, which caught on like wildfire. Eventually, Virat posted a clarification about it, blaming the algorithm. Avneet’s official Instagram account gained over a million followers since then, with digital marketing platform BuzzCraft noting that the value of her posts increased by 30% from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.6 lakh.