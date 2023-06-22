Ramayan's Lakshman shares his reaction to Adipurush: 'Even people who sat around me in theatre were not happy'

In a new interview, Sunil said that from the characters to the execution, nothing about Adipurush 'had logic'. He wondered 'for whom the film was made' as he mocked Adipurush makers for showing Lord Hanuman 'speak the language of the streets'.

Sunil Lahri reviews Adipurush

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Sunil said he had a lot of expectations from the movie, since it was talked about so much. He added that when the media reached out to him, he said he won't give a statement till he has watched Adipurush, but after seeing the film, he 'just didn't know what to say'.

He said, "I have seen the film. I am very disappointed after watching the film... The thought that crossed my mind was, why did I go to see the film? I didn't like the picture at all. There are only two things that I can say I liked about the film – background music and the cinematography. Barring these two aspects, the film left me sorely disappointed."

Sunil shares audience's reaction to film

"After seeing the picture, I had no clue how to react to it. Setting myself aside, since I played a character in Ramayan, even the people who sat around me in the theatre were not happy watching the movie. Two women sat saying to each other, 'Let's get up and take a walk. What nonsense are we watching?' To that, the other woman said, 'Let's see the visual effects if nothing else'. A man sitting next to me told his friend, 'What are they showing in the name of Ramayana?'" Sunil said in the same interview.

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush has been slammed for its dialogues, costumes and misrepresentation of certain characters in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail