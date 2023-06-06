Will Ranbir Kapoor make a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's web show Stardom? Here's all you need to know

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut web show Stardom. Fans will see Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role in the six-part series. Aryan has already begun filming the series in Mumbai. He is the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. (Also Read | Aryan Khan confirms Bollywood debut with dad Shah Rukh Khan's production) Aryan Khan's Stardom will also feature Ranbir Kapoor.

Aryan Khan's first-ever show

For his directorial debut show Stardom, Aryan Khan has put a lot of effort from the writing to the casting. He also did extensive research and pre-production. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor roped in

Ranbir Kapoor recently paid a surprise visit to the sets of the series to check on Aryan's progress. He also offered encouragement and shot a cameo for the show. The OTT series will also explore the history of the Hindi cinema business and will feature various cameos.

Who else will be seen in the show?

Apart from Ranbir, filmmaker Karan Johar has made a guest appearance in Aryan's series. His father Shah Rukh Khan also paid a surprise visit to the set on the first day of filming to cheer on his son as he began his career as a director.

Aryan announced his project last year

In December 2022, Aryan confirmed as well as gave a glimpse of his first script. It is backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. On Instagram, he had shared a photo of his hand on a script with a clapboard near him. He had written, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” Aryan had shared no other details. Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh had commented, "Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special…." Gauri wrote, “Can’t wait to watch.”

Aryan's earlier project

Earlier this year, Aryan shot the first-ever ad for his clothing brand D'YAVOL X. The ad featured Aryan as well as Shah Rukh. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Aryan had said, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON