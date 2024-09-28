Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with paparazzi, cuts cake and meets fans. Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 42 on Saturday (September 28), and he chose to celebrate his special day with his fans and paparazzi. The actor took some time out to greet his fans and paparazzi gathered outside his Mumbai residence. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor to lead Dhoom 4; Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will not be back: Report Ranbir Kapoor turned 42 on Saturday.

Ranbir cuts cake with paparazzi

In a delightful gesture, Ranbir stepped out of his Mumbai residence to greet the waiting media and fans. The actor was all smiles as he posed for photographs, waving to the crowd and thanking them for their love and support.

The highlight of the evening was when Ranbir cut a delicious-looking birthday cake, surrounded by the paparazzi and his enthusiastic fans.

The cake came with a special message, as it had ‘Raha ke papa’ written over it.

Ranbir was seen in a grey tracksuit, and a cap. Several videos and pictures capturing the celebratory mood have surfaced online. In fact, Ranbir also took time to meet some of his fans and shake hands with them.

Ranbir turns 42

The actor marked his birthday by starting a new chapter of his life. He has turned entrepreneur with his new brand Arks. It could be a fashion or lifestyle brand, as hinted by Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar, respectively. However, not much information about it is out yet.

On Saturday, wife Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to share a carousel of the sweetest family pictures to mark Ranbir's 42nd birthday. A cute picture of Raha won everyone’s hearts.

The pictures had glimpses of Ranbir's perfect family life. The first photo shows all three of them hugging a tree with only Raha focusing on the posing for the camera. A second picture shows baby Raha in Ranbir's arms as they travel across foreign locales. She captioned the post, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one… happy birthday baby.”

His mother Neetu Kapoor also shared the video on Instagram. She wrote, "Son, brother, husband, father and now founder." She added, "Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can’t wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings and pyaar (love)." Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Neetu also wrote, "Happy birthday Ranbir! And happy first day @arks!"

About Ranbir's films

On the work front, fans will see Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He was last in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The action-drama film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park.