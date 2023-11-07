Ranbir Kapoor hugs Alia Bhatt in happy pic from daughter Raha’s 1st birthday; check out party menu with fries, cookies

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha Kapoor's first birthday on Monday with close friends and family. A picture of the actors posing happily with the chefs at Raha's party and a video of the birthday menu are out. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared inside pictures from Raha's birthday party, which was held at Ranbir's Mumbai home Vastu. Shaheen Bhatt also shared inside pictures from the party. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turns 1 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a party at home to celebrate Raha's first birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's party pic

To celebrate their Raha's first birthday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a house party. The party's menu was curated by The Private Chefs Club, and head chef Harsh Dixit shared a picture on Instagram Stories of his team posing with Ranbir and Alia before or after Raha's birthday bash. Both Alia and Ranbir were dressed in casuals. “Happy birthday Raha (cake and panda emojis),” he wrote along with the picture.

Going by Harsh's birthday picture, it appears that Raha had a panda-themed birthday bash. Kareena Kapoor with sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, as well as Mahesh Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor attended the bash.

Wondering what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor picked for Raha’s birthday party menu? Checkout inside pics.

Raha's birthday menu

Taking to Instagram Stories, the chef also revealed a mouthwatering menu that included fries, ribbon sandwiches and Brie chilli cheese toast, among other dishes. The menu was put up in Ranbir and Alia's kitchen and also featured two panda bears. Earlier, Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, also treated her Instagram followers to a sneak-peek of Raha's birthday party.

She shared a photo of a pink personalised cookie shaped like the number 1 with Raha's name on it. "Time flies when you’re having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you," she wrote in her caption. Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan, too shared a glimpse of Raha's birthday cookies on Instagram. Alia and Ranbir had also sent a birthday cake and cupcakes for the paparazzi to celebrate Raha's birthday.

Shaheen Bhatt shared a glimpse of Raha's birthday party.

Alia Bhatt's birthday post for Raha

On Monday, Alia shared a sweet post for her daughter Raha on her birthday; although Raha's face wasn't revealed in the photos. The first picture captured her hands messing up a cake. The second photo showed Alia, Ranbir, and Raha holding flowers in their palms, while the third featured the couple holding a jukebox playing Edith Piaf's song La Vie En Rose.

What she wrote

In her caption, Alia wrote for Raha, "Our joy, our life... our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away... there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger... we love you more than love itself."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON