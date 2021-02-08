'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia Bhatt announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for charity, via his girlfriend Alia Bhatt's organisation, Coexist. Alia made the announcement on Monday, and said that the proceeds will go into providing 'nutrition for children fighting cancer'.
Alia took to Instagram Stories to make the announcement "Tadaa! Ranbir is sharing his wardrobe with you. Proceeds will go to providing holistic nutrition for children fighting cancer," she wrote, adding that the 'sale' would go live on Tuesday.
Coexist, according to its Instagram page, 'is a platform created by Alia Bhatt that highlights and works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare.'
Alia and Ranbir have been dating for three years, and are rumoured to be planning a wedding soon. Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir said in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.
Alia in a recent Instagram 'true or false' session reacted to a fan's statement about her love for '8', a reference to Ranbir. Alia said that the statement was 'true', and made a heart gesture with her hands, adding, "Love."
Also read: Alia Bhatt blushes as she says that she loves Ranbir Kapoor, it's the cutest thing ever. Watch
Ranbir and Alia spent the lockdown together, and it was recently reported that she had purchased a property in the same apartment complex as Ranbir. They will be seen on the big screen for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's mushy posts are Valentine's week done right
- Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who tied the knot in October, have kicked off Valentine's week with mushy social media posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on addressing plastic surgery rumours in Unfinished
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara says Kangana is spreading 'poison' online by 'normalising hatred'
- Swara Bhasker has said that she has no personal equation with Kangana Ranaut, but has problems with some of her tweets, which she said 'propagate hatred and bigotry'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika wonders if Covid crisis has ended, shares pic of crowds in Mumbai
- Malaika Arora shared a picture of huge crowds at Mumbai's Banstand and was alarmed to see how people were taking Covid-19 lightly. She had tested positive last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic on Monday. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called 'B grade' by Kangana, Taapsee says she doesn't need 'big films'
- Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle jokes about being named after a nursery rhyme as Nitara strums one
- Twinkle Khanna shared a short clip of her daughter, Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the guitar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif's sister wonders if Ibrahim will play for India like his grandfather
- Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba, shared a picture of nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket, and wondered if he would play for India like his late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi did.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests
- Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares new pics from Dhaakad, here are other action films to hit screens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox