Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni giggles and interacts with paparazzi. Watch Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima's reactions

Actor Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Several videos and pictures of the trio exiting the restaurant emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara poses for paparazzi as mom Riddhima Sahni tells her to stop. Watch cute video) Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni stepped out together on Tuesday night.

Samara Sahni chats with paparazzi

In a video, Samara was seen talking to the paparazzi as she walked ahead of Riddhima. She greeted them and then asked "how are you" and "how was your day". As the paparazzi responded she giggled and covered her mouth. As a paparazzo introduced himself, Samara said, "Nice meeting you." Samara also briefly posed for the papparazzi. Before leaving she said, "Have a nice day. Have a nice night. Bye."

How Riddhima, Neetu reacted to Samara's interaction with paparazzi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was behind her, was seen laughing and asking Samara to walk forward. She smiled at the conversation between the paparazzi and Samara. Neetu, who walked away earlier, was seen laughing as Samara started her interaction with the paparazzi. For their dinner, Neetu was seen in a cream top and beige pants. Riddhima opted for a red top and pants. Samara wore a black T-shirt and denims.

Internet loves Samara

Reacting to the video, a person said, "She is so cute." A comment read, "She is gorgeous and she enjoys the limelight a lot." An Instagram user said, "She is so beautiful." Samara is the daughter of Riddhima and Bharat Sahni, who tied the knot in 2000. Riddhima is the daughter of Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is her brother.

Why Samara was in news recently

A few months ago, Samara made headlines after the internet thought she was upset with Neetu and pushed her at the wedding of Riddhima’s cousin, actor Aadar Jain and entrepreneur Alekha Advani in Mumbai. Later, speaking with Hindustan Times, Riddhima had said, “The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose."

"She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying that, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers and I’m gonna pose like this and that’. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani," she had added.