Ranbir Kapoor requests fans to not post Brahmastra spoilers on social media. Watch

Published on Sep 10, 2022 10:04 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor requested fans to not share Brahmastra spoilers on social media. The Ayan Mukerji film, also starring Alia Bhatt, released in theatres on September 9.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor has said he wants the audience to experience Brahmastra in theatres without getting any spoilers beforehand. Brahmastra Part One-Shiva released in theatres worldwide on September 9. Prior to that, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji attended a special screening where they watched the film with their fans and also interacted with them. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘mind blowing’ cameo in Brahmastra has fans raving

At the screening, Ranbir also requested the audience to avoid revealing spoilers about Brahmastra on social media before it is released in theatres and others are also able to watch it. A small clip from the screening surfaced on the internet which featured Ranbir standing with a mic in front of the screen while Brahmastra credits ran on it.

Amid cheers from the fans, Ranbir said, "So just one request. Jo bhi thode bahot spoilers hain is film ke (whatever spoilers are there in this film), please try not to put on social media. Because you know the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it."

As soon as the teaser of Brahmastra came out, fans started guessing the hidden details about the film and were even able to successfully identify Shah Rukh Khan in his cameo role as Vanarastra. More details about the film have surfaced on social media since its release in theatres.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, registered a very strong opening at the box office. It collected 75 crore worldwide on its opening day, including a 47 domestic gross. Following the bumper opening, theatres introduced early morning and late night shows of the film amid huge demand. The new slots mean that the film will run on some screens for almost 21 hours, starting at 6 am and ending the next morning at 3 am, with seven back-to-back shows. It comes after a dry spell for Bollywood where many of the big releases, including Ranbir's Shamshera, tanked at the box office.

