Ranbir Kapoor suggests ‘jealous’ Aamir Khan should retire after he addresses him as ‘Ranveer Singh'. Watch

Earlier, Alia Bhatt hinted at Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor collaborating for the “biggest rivalry”. Well, the two have now engaged in a war of words in their latest advertisement for Dream11. They are joined by Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah among others. In the ad, Aamir and Ranbir can be seen arguing over stardom and ego clashes. Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor get into a war of words in new ad.

(Also Read: Aamir Khan says it is his 'dream to make Mahabharat', wonders if he'll 'have a role in it to play')

Aamir Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor as Ranbir Singh

In the video, Aamir is seen talking with Rohit Sharma when Rishabh Pant interrupts him, asking for a photograph. However, to Aamir’s surprise, Rishabh actually wants to take a picture with Ranbir Kapoor instead. Aamir is then heard saying, “Arey photo kya, pappi de dega, apna hi bacha hai” (You are talking about a photo? He’ll give a kiss). Introducing Ranbir to Rishabh, Aamir says, “Rishu, he’s your generation’s biggest star, Ranveer Singh.”

Ranbir Kapoor gets annoyed

While Rohit reminds Aamir of Ranbir’s correct surname, Aamir casually responds, “It’s the same thing, both of them are handsome guys.” This annoys Ranbir, who then tells Hardik Pandya, “Aise kaise Kapoor ko Singh bol diya? Main unko Salman bulaaun toh?” (How did he call Kapoor ‘Singh’? What if I call him Salman?). Soon after, Aamir jokingly says, “You can call me Salman, just not Arbaaz Khan.”

An annoyed Ranbir then rants, “60 ke ho gaye hai, satiya gaye hain. Retire hone bolo unko” (He has gone crazy since he turned 60. Tell him to retire). He then adds, “Jalte hain mujhse, kyunki voh sirf Khan hai aur main khandaan hoon” (He is jealous of me because he is only a Khan, and I am a Khandaan).

Aamir Khan fires back

Aamir fires back, “Today’s youngsters, their ego is bigger than their box office collection.” To this, Ranbir channels his inner Animal and shouts, “I can hear, I am not deaf.” Aamir then asks him to show respect, as he is his senior. Later, the two are seen choosing their favourite cricketers for Aamir Khan 11 vs Ranbir Kapoor 11.

The ad had fans in splits, with many calling it better than some Bollywood films. One of the comments read, “This ad is so much better than current Bollywood films.” Another commented, “Giving me Andaz Apna Apna feels.” A third wrote, “Who wrote this? So amazingly done.” Another user said, “Damn, they went in very big. This has to be the best ad that has come out during IPL.” Some even suggested that “the cricketers acted better than most actors today.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s upcoming films

Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline, where he will play the role of Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. The film is slated for release in 2026. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.