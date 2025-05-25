‘Ranbir would have kicked it’: Fans react to ‘kind’ Alia Bhatt helping Elle Fanning with her dress at Cannes Film Fest

Actor Alia Bhatt made her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, Friday, and more video, special moments are still surfacing online. A new clip shows her bonding with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors, including ‘Aurora’ herself, Elle Fanning. Elle Fanning and Alia Bhatt walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for L'Oreal.

Alia Bhatt is a girls' girl

In the video, Alia walks the red carpet with Simone Ashley, Elle and others as the camera flashes go off. At one moment, she walks up the steps to the Grand Lumiere when she notices Elle struggling with the long train of her dress. Alia, who was wearing a rather restricting number herself by Schiaparelli, bent down to pick up Elle's dress and help her walk up the stairs.

Reactions from fans

The adorable moment also caught the internet's attention. “Proof that we made the right woman famous,” wrote a fan. “She's always helping and uplifting others,” said another. “It's such a sweet gesture from Alia..why people are negative in everything. She looks stunning,” wrote a fan.

Reddit had wilder reactions. A few were reminded of Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's starkly different response when her lehenga dragged behind her during an event a few years back. He once kicked the train of Alia's lehenga as she walked in front of him. “Ranbir would have kicked it with his foot :P,” read the comment. “Ranbir could learn a thing or two,” wrote another.

Others loved seeing Alia laughing and having fun on the red carpet. “She looks so good when she's laughing and being carefree. I know she is trying to build a calm, sophisticated image, but it's nice to see them being normal.”

Alia and Elle in Cannes

Alia and Elle attended the premiere of The Mastermind on Friday. On Saturday, they again walked the red carpet for the closing ceremony. Alia chose a Gucci 'saree' while Elle chose a frilly number.