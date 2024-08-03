Ranbir Kapoor's ‘social etiquette cluelessness’ questioned for talking about ‘crying’ Aamir Khan on podcast

It's been a week since Ranbir Kapoor's podcast with Nikhil Kamath dropped on YouTube but the internet is still finding new statements to dissect everyday. Now, people on Twitter have realised that perhaps Ranbir revealed a little too much about co-star Aamir Khan's mental state on the podcast, something he likely had no right to do. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor swears by Aamir Khan's advice on work-life balance: ‘He was in tears…’) Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan have worked together in PK. Ranbir had a cameo in the movie.

What did Ranbir say?

On the podcast, Ranbir was speaking about the toll that acting as a profession takes on a person and their relationships with others. He said even Aamir Khan spoke to him about it. “I met him (Aamir) two years back… he was in tears, I asked him what happened, and he’s like, ‘I have spent 30 years of my life and the only relationship I’ve had is with my audience, I don’t have a relationship with my children, I don’t have a relationship with my mother, with his ex-wife (Kiran Rao), she was his wife then,” said Ranbir.

Reaction to his comment

Twitter thinks Ranbir could have done a better job of not revealing what was told to him in confidence, to the world. “I don't know if he had the right to talk about that. This is some next level social etiquette cluelessness,” wrote a person. “He could have just said a superstar or a senior colleague and it would have supported his point all the same. He still chose to name and share tells more about the person he is,” tweeted another. “Yeah truthfully he can’t stomach somethings. He must not mention this publicly,” read another tweet.

A few people mentioned that this isn't the first time Ranbir has done something like this. In an interview many years ago, Ranbir spoke about co-star Anushka Sharma using anxiety pills.

In defence of Ranbir

A few people even defended Ranbir, mentioning how Aamir himself has publicly spoken about his less than perfect relationship with his family due to his conviction towards his work, something he is trying to fix now.

Last year, on an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Aamir had told host Karan Johar, "A year ago, I went through a lot of introspection. I felt I did not nurture my relationships like my work. I realised that I’ve not spent so much time with Ira (daughter) and Junaid (son) since they were children. Now, in the last months, I’m a changed person. I connect more with my family, my children, Kiran’s parents, Reena’s (ex wife) parents, my mother, sister and brother. I would have liked to spend much more time with them at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was just so passionately following what I was doing.”

"