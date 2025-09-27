Rani Mukerji, Kajol twin in sarees for Durga puja festivities, fans call it Tina Anjali reunion

Rani Mukerji and Kajol had a mini Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion as they came together to begin Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. Like every year, the grand puja is set to begin from Sunday, and the two actors caught up for a brief visit to the pandal and posed for pictures together. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar celebrate National Award win with dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan) Kajol and Rani Mukerji posed for photographs infront of the Durga idol.

Kajol and Rani begin Durga puja festivities

In a new post shared by a paparazzi account on Saturday evening, Rani and Kajol were seen sitting down in front of the Durga idol. Rani wore a cream-coloured saree for the occasion, paired with a bright red blouse. Meanwhile, Rani looked beautiful in a white saree for the day. The two posed for pictures together and smiled for the media stationed inside the pandal.

Fans react

Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented: “So cute! mini KKHH reunion.” “Two bong beauties in one frame. How good they are looking in sarees!” said another. “Tina and Anjali reunion from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Love these two ladies,” commented a fan.

Rani recently attended the National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi, where she won the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She was seen seated beside Shah Rukh Khan- who won Best Actor for Jawan, and Vikrant Massey, who won for 12th Fail.

Kajol was last seen in the supernatural horror thriller Maa. The actor also had the sequel to her series The Trial. The show, an adaptation of Robert and Michelle King’s The Good Wife, features her as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles, and released on JioHotstar on 19 September.