Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar celebrate National Award win with dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan

It was a big night for superstar Shah Rukh Khan after he took home his first National Award. And he celebrated the milestone with his close friends and fellow winners Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar enjoying a meal at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. A picture from the dinner featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar has surfaced on social media.

SRK, Rani and Karan enjoy dinner

On Tuesday. Shah Rukh, Karan, Rani along with other Bollywood celebrities came down to Delhi to attend the 71st National Film Award ceremony. The actor was honoured with the Best Actor honour at the ceremony for his powerhouse performance in Jawan. This marks the superstar’s first-ever National Award.

Karan received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his 2023 movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji got her first National Award too, Best Actress for her moving role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

A picture of Shah Rukh enjoying an intimate meal with his friends KJo and Rani have emerged on social media, and is catching everyone’s attention.

The image shows Shah Rukh, Rani and Karan having a relaxed dinner, looking very much at ease. Shah Rukh is on the right, wearing black attire with glasses, seemingly deep in conversation. Next to him, Rani is looking elegant in a saree.

Karan is sitting across from them on the table. They are all sitting at a "RESERVED" table, and are surrounded by a crowd of people. The lighting has a reddish hue, and a floral centerpiece is visible on the table. The picture is giving a vibe of celebratory get-together dinner after the big win.

Several candid videos of Shah Rukh Khan enjoying time with his friends at the ceremony have surfaced on social media, and are winning hearts.

Big win for Bollywood

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred National Awards for acting to Shah Rukh, Vikrant Massey and Rani. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra took home the best film prize for 12th Fail. The best director award went to Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story. The National Awards for 2023 were announced in August this year. It's the first National Award for Shah Rukh and Rani as well as for Vikrant.

Vaibhavi Merchant won the best choreography award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baaje. Shilpa Rao was named best female playback singer for Jawan track Chaleya. Sanya Malhotra-starrer Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery was named the best Hindi film.