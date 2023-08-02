Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass at 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass at 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

BySyeda Eba Fatima
Aug 02, 2023 08:45 PM IST

Actor Rani Mukerji says she has been “fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia” and is looking forward to sharing her journey in Indian cinema through this masterclass.

As part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), renowned actor Rani Mukerji will be hosting a masterclass to share insights and experiences from her remarkable journey in the realm of cinema. The discussion will explore some of her most memorable roles in films such as Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Hum Tum, Black, Hichki, and Mardaani.

Actor Rani Mukerji will be going to 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Actor Rani Mukerji will be going to 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The event is set to take place on August 10 at the prestigious Immigration Museum in Melbourne. The location was chosen as a tribute to Mukerji’s latest outing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which tells the story of an Indian immigrant mother who fights against the Norwegian foster care system and legal processes after losing custody of her children.

Sharing her joy of being part of the festival, she says, “I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct.”

Further calling it a “beautiful experience to connect with fans and cinephile” the actor, who has also earned Best Actress nomination for IFFM awards 2023, scheduled for (August 11), says, “I’m ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography and try to peel off layers of emotions and nostalgia attached to those characters and scenes.

“I’m humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia,” she ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Syeda Eba Fatima

    Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out