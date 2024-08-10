Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput congratulate wrestler Aman Sehrawat for Paris Olympics win: Bringing it home

Celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Randeep Hooda, among many others, congratulated grappler Aman Sehrawat for his win at the Paris Olympics 2024. Aman became India's youngest-ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg freestyle category bronze. He made his Olympic debut this year. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Samantha, Sunny Deol congratulate ‘absolutely brilliant’ India's Men's hockey team on Olympics win) Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput congratulated Aman Sehrawat.

Ranveer, Kareena, Mira congratulate Aman

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared a picture of Aman after his win. He wrote, "Haryane ka sher (Lion of Haryana) (Lion and flexed biceps emojis)." The actor also tagged the wrestler. He added the song Lehra Do from his film 83 as the background music.

Kareena Kapoor, too, congratulated Aman on Instagram. She re-shared a post and wrote, "(Partying face emoji) Congratulations @amansehrawat057." Mira Rajput posted a photo of Aman on her Instagram Stories and said, "Bringing it home! (Third place medal emoji) @amansehrawat057."

Ranveer shared a picture of Aman after his win.

Mira Rajput posted a photo of Aman.

Randeep Hooda, Jackky Bhagnani penned a note

Randeep Hooda took to X (formerly Twitter)and posted a bunch of pictures featuring Aman. He wrote, "Finally pahalwan (wrestler) #AmanSehrawat !! Kushti game (Wrestling game) (oncoming fist emojis) first and only medal in #wrestling #Bronze youngest individual medalist (collision emoji) #Paris2024 #Olympics."

Jackky Bhagnani also re-shared a post on his Instagram Stories. He captioned it, "What a debut (third place medal emoji). Congrats to @amansehrawat057 for bringing home the bronze in wrestling. This is just the beginning!"

About Aman's win

Aman notched up a commanding 13-5 win over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest. Before him, P V Sindhu held the title of being India's youngest Olympic podium finisher after she claimed a silver in the 2016 Games at the age of 21 years, one month and 14 days. Aman's effort helped India win its sixth medal and move closer to the Tokyo Games tally of seven. India has so far secured one silver and five bronze, including today's medal.