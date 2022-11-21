Ranveer Singh sings Chammak Challo with Akon, poses with Paris Hilton and Ben Stokes at Abu Dhabi GP. See pics

Ranveer Singh was his usual excited self at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday and made sure he used the opportunity to pose for pictures with almost all from Paris Hilton, Will.I.Am, cricketers Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, F1 champions to humming a song with Akon. Also read: Ranveer Singh cries as he recalls what his dad told him during his days of struggle

Amid the massive photo dump on his Instagram Stories, Ranveer also shared a video of him and Akon crooning the latter's hit Ra.One song Chammak Challo with much enthusiasm. Ranveer captioned the video, “Haha throwing it back with the OG @akon.”

Ranveer also shared a boomerang video with Paris Hilton as they both said, “That's hot” together. He also posted a selfie with Will.I.Am and added educator and innovator hashtags to the post. It was followed by a selfie with famous model Winnie Harlow and Ranveer captioned it, “Kweeeen.”

Ranveer Singh with Winnie Harlow, Paris Hilton, Will.I.Am, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.

He also posed with F1 legend Felipe Massa, sprinter Usain Bolt, Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, Chelsea footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, England cricketers Ben Stokes, Joe Root, James Anderson, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle and Mumbai Indians player Jofra Archer. He followed the multiple pictures with all of them with a selfie also featuring 83 director Kabir Khan and his actor wife Mini Mathur. He captioned it, “& Ma homies”.

Ranveer Singh with Jofra Archer, Chris Gayle, Joe Root, James Anderson, Usain Bolt, Ben Stokes and Sergio Ramos.

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Several celebrities from across the globe came to watch the final race.

Ranveer will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It unites Ranveer with her Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will release on April 28 next year.

He recently wrapped up work on Rohit Shetty's next, titled Cirkus. Announcing the wrap, Ranveer shared a picture from the sets of the film on Instagram last week and wrote, “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru (shooting is over, planning for promotions begins)! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha!”

