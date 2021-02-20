Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid: 'What a great idea'
- Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
Actor Ranvir Shorey has joked about reconnecting with 'long lost' acquaintances, and infecting them with the coronavirus. Ranvir announced recently that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and was quarantining at home, with 'mild symptoms'.
On Friday, the actor responded to several tweets, with which his followers were advising him on how to spend quarantine. One person said that Ranvir should 'meditate, list down to do things, connect to long lost people.' The actor wrote back, "What a great idea! Connect to long lost people and give them Covid!" He added a laughter emoji as well.
Ranvir in recent weeks has spoken about his altercation with the Bhatt family, and his divorce from actor Konkona Sensharma. Recently, when a Twitter user told him that 'Konkona was right when she left you," he wrote back, "No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left."
Ranvir and Konkona got married in 2010 and separated five years ago. Their divorce was finalised last year. The couple has a son together, Haroon. Speaking about the possibility of collaboration with Konkana, Ranvir had said in an interview last year, “I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon.”
Also read: Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’
Asked if he found it more difficult to find work in Bollywood after his spat with the Bhatts in the early 2000s, Ranvir told Rediff, “Firstly, I don't think they are that powerful. Secondly, it's not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them. It was they who did that to protect their child. They started lying about me in public.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fined for not wearing helmet, Vivek jokes about bike ride with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia posts gorgeous selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention
- Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid
- Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita does not have a nanny for son Veer: 'Anmol and I are doing everything'
- Amrita Rao said that she and her husband, Anmol, are hands-on parents to their little boy, Veer. They welcomed their son in November last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor shares a look at her scrumptious meal of biryani and kebabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Dia Mirza's mehendi ceremony: Bride looks gorgeous in yellow, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan on Arjun Tendulkar's selection in IPL: 'Don’t murder his enthusiasm'
- Farhan Akhtar has defended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and has asked trolls to not murder his enthusiasm and weigh him down before he’s begun with their accusations of nepotism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's manager says 'prominent' Bollywood celebs were 'negative' about her
- Anjula Acharia revealed that when she first signed Priyanka Chopra, 'prominent people' in Bollywood warned her that she was 'wasting (her) time'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's Mumbai and Goa homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biopic series on Maharani Gayatri Devi announced, Dia Mirza reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kangana, Deepika, Aamir discussed item songs and misogyny in films. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'
- Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox