Raveena Tandon hopes Team India wears black bands, bends knee after Asia Cup match against Pakistan: ‘For the fallen’

The India vs Pakistan match for the Asia Cup 2025 will be held in Dubai on Sunday evening. Many people took to social media to call for a ‘boycott’ of the match in light of the Pahalgam attack in April this year. They also hoped that the BCCI and the government would let India withdraw from the match against Pakistan. But with a few hours left to go, actor Raveena Tandon hopes that Team India at least pays tribute to the terror victims. (Follow India vs Pakistan match live updates here) Raveena Tandon spoke up about the India vs Pakistan match and had this to say.

Raveena Tandon hopes Team India honours victims

Raveena took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and hoped that the Indian team would wear black bands and take a knee after winning the match in honour of the Pahalgam terror victims. She wrote, “So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee . Before taking victory.”

She mirrored the same sentiment on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hope the team wears black bands and takes a knee. A minutes silence for the fallen. And then take a victory. @indiancricketteam #bcci.” She also re-shared a news article of the BCCI explaining why they cannot boycott the match.

A screengrab of the note Raveena Tandon shared on her Instagram stories.

Other celebs on India vs Pakistan match

Suniel Shetty also spoke to the press and stated that the cricketers cannot be blamed for playing the match. He said, “You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen; they are expected to represent the country. I think that's a call we have to take. If I'm not going to see it, I'm not going to see it. It's for you to decide what each one of you wants to do. It's not in BCCI's hands. It's a world sporting body and you can't blame anybody.”

Zayed Khan was asked if the match should be played, and he replied to ANI, “Kyu nahi yar, sports to sports hai, jo bhi sambandh bante hai ban ne do (Why not? Sport is sport. Whatever relations can be made, let them be made).” Sai Durgha Tej also hoped India would win the match and told the news agency, “India is going to win, man. There's no doubt about that. My focus and my prayers are for India to win, no matter what.”

On April 22, terrorists attacked the Baisaran meadow near the Pahalgam town of Anantnag district, and gunned down 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Several others were injured as well. Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack.