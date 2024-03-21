Revisiting Rani Mukerji's 5 iconic roles on her birthday that broke stereotypes

Rani Mukerji carved her own path in her movie career spanning across more than two decades. The actor who made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat has come a long way. Rani has been part of both commercial and arthouse cinema and has always tried strike a fine balance while portraying diverse characters. Be it emoting hard-hitting sentiments or performing energetic dance or lip syncing romantic songs, she has always given it her best shot. However, the most unique aspect of her filmography is playing strong yet relatable women on-screen. A glimpse at some of her iconic roles that broke stereotypes about female characters and storytelling in Indian cinema. (Read more: Rani recalls how Aditya Chopra's films flopped at the box office post pandemic) Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2. The actor's portrayal of a brave cop redefined strong female characters.

Yuva

Rani Mukerji played a Bengali housewife in an abusive relationship in Mani Ratnam's Yuva.

Rani portrayed Shashi, a Bengali housewife married to a goon named Lallan Singh hailing from Bihar in Yuva. Her on-screen chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan who portrays Lallan was spot-on in the Mani Ratnam directorial. Apart from showcasing student politics, Rani's depiction of a woman who chooses to stay in an abusive marriage was one of the crucial aspects of Yuva. Without any lengthy monologues, the actor brought a range of emotions women go through in a household fuelled by gun and violence. Shashi's character is neither a victim nor heroic as she chooses to make peace with a toxic spouse. However, the realism with which Rani has acted her part resonates with the audiences. There is a well-balanced approach which is neither glossy nor larger-than-life. A well-crafted narrative that did justice to Rani and Abhishek's talent.

Veer-Zaara

Rani Mukerji portrayed a Pakistani lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui in Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara.

Rani played the role of a Pakistani lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui in Yash Chopra's romance-drama Veer-Zaara featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta in pivotal roles. Rani's character defends the case of an Indian Air Force pilot accused of espionage by the Pakistani government. Shah Rukh plays Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh who falls in love with Zara Hayat Khan of Pakistani origin essayed by Preity. The film was made at a sensitive phase in 2004 and intended to bridge the gap between the neighbouring countries. The film conveys the idea of love beyond cultural or geographic barriers. However, it was Rani's portrayal that added conviction to the narrative. She looked convincing as the empathetic and righteous lawyer who equates justice with humanity.

Black

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's played pivotal roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black.

Rani portrayed Michelle McNally, who loses her eyesight and hearing ability while recovering from an illness at the age of two in Black. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was based on the novel - The Story of My Life by Helen Keller. The movie was ahead of its time as there were very few filmmakers willing to go against the conventional norms of storytelling. Rani's Michelle and Amitabh Bachchan's Debaraj Sahai make Black a love story between a student and her mentor. The acting prowess of both actors amicably complements Sanjay's vision of songless yet engaging cinema. Rani's efforts in imbibing the soul of Michelle is visible in each and every frame of Black. Her only performance without any lip sync songs or dialogues apart from the background voice of her character breaking the fourth wall resonated with the audiences. The film was a turning point in many aspects as it gave courage to both actors and filmmakers to think out-of-the-box and attempt experimental cinema.

Mardaani franchise

Rani Mukerji played Indian police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani franchise.

Rani played the role of an Indian police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy who single-handedly leads fight against criminals. Both the installments of Mardaani franchise deal with crime against women and the rotten ecosystem that justifies gender crimes based on orthodox social beliefs. Rani's Shivani not only fights gangsters and murderers but also the patriarchal mindset of officials who are unapologetic about victim shaming. Sensitive issues like human trafficking and stalking have been depicted with utmost realism in Mardaani and Mardaani 2. Rani's acting prowess once again sets the bar as she plays a tough cop with artistic finesse.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was inspired by real-life events.

The film inspired by real-life events narrates the story of an Indian couple whose five-month-old daughter is taken away by Norwegian authorities. The Ashima Chibber directorial backed up Nikkhil Advani delves into the plight of a mother fighting against a whole nation to get back her daughter. At a time when filmmakers were only cashing on high-octane action and VFX, Rani once again took a challenging role which was well received by audiences. Her portrayal of Mrs Debika Chatterjee once again proved her ability to push boundaries beyond her comfort zone. However, despite the character's vulnerability and helplessness, Rani hits the bull's eye in enacting human resilience and determination of a parent.

