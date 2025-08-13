Richa Chadha says her rebel, angry woman personality tamed after daughter's birth: ‘Motherhood softened me’

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha stepped into a new chapter of her life in July last year when she embraced motherhood and welcomed her baby girl into the world. Speaking in a recent interview with Screen, Richa opened up about how the life-changing experience has transformed her personality. Richa Chadha reveals how motherhood forced her to grow up.(Instagram)

Richa Chadha on how motherhood changed her

Richa talked about how her personality traits have often caused her trouble, but things changed after her daughter's birth. She said, "Sometimes it creates problems for me; my parents scold me for it, and so does my husband. But I do think that a lot of my feistiness, my rebel energy and my angry woman personality have been tamed since the birth of my daughter. I think she really puts things into perspective, and this whole experience has really softened me. I am more patient now, I speak more softly, and I am on time more often than before. Something like this forces you to grow up; I even wake up early now."

She also talked about how staying true to herself in the industry is important, and said, "It definitely helps when you aren’t born into this industry. I see the kids that are born here, especially the children of actors; Fridays mean something completely different for them. There is so much pressure, and I think the trick is to not surround yourself with sycophants. We see many actors or directors who surround themselves with ‘yes-men’, and no one tells these people that their last good film was 20 years ago."

On 16 July 2024, Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl into the world. The couple shared the joyful news through a joint statement, which read, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” They named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal and decided to keep their baby's face out of the public eye.

Richa Chadha's recent and upcoming work

On the work front, Richa was last seen in the web series Heeramandi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show also featured Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pratibha Ranta, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha and Taha Shah Badussha in key roles. The show is available to watch on Netflix. She will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise Fukrey.