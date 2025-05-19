But she worked with Fawad Khan: Ridhi Dogra says she was 'bullied' for taking a stand against Abir Gulaal after Pahalgam

The last month was filled with anxiety and dread as India and Pakistan were on the brink of a war following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead. India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir led to Pakistan responding with artillery firing and drone attacks against many major Indian cities, particularly those close to the border. One heavily-targeted city was Jammu, home to actor Ridhi Dogra, among millions of others. In conversation with HT, the actor recalls the scary times. (Also read: Ridhi Dogra responds to backlash over working with Fawad Khan: ‘We can open our arms and close them too when needed’) Ridhi Dogra talks about the scary times in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ridhi Dogra on the attacks on Jammu

"It was very scary," says Ridhi, who was born and brought up in Jammu, adding, "We were constantly in touch with my family in Jammu and our relatives in Amritsar. There was a complete blackout. They could see things in the sky from their homes. It's a big feeling of helplessness. I was just praying and crying, and also feeling grateful for our armed forces, who were there at the border. It was not anything you wish upon anybody. It was a very hard time."

Ridhi adds that while Jammu and Kashmir has seen tensions and strife before, she took solace in how the entire country stood up with the region in solidarity. "This is not the first time there's been tension in the state. We have lived that. So many times we hear there is a bomb blast in Jammu outside some temple. That's where we live. For us, this is very big. The fact that our country has stepped up and taken a stand is also very big," says the actor.

Ridhi Dogra on Abir Gulaal

Ridhi was set to be seen in Abir Gulaal this month. The film saw her share screen with Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, making his Bollywood comeback after 9 years. But after the Pahalgam terror attack, the film's release was delayed indefinitely. Even though Ridhi supported the decision not to release the film in India, the actor says she was bullied on social media. She explains, "In the case of the film, I spoke for our country, and suddenly I was being bullied by saying 'arre but she worked with (Fawad Khan)'. But I was firm. Don't bully me. I am as much a citizen of this country as you. When I did that work, I was very mindful of the laws of our country. I didn't do anything illegal. And today, when we are in this situation, I feel I want to stand by my country, my armed forces. And not because I am anything important, but just because you all are too."