Rimi Sen says John Abraham didn't know how to act but knew his limitations: 'He chose roles in which he looked good'

With films like Dhoom, Hungama, and Phir Hera Pheri, actor Rimi Sen became a household name in the 2000s. However, the actor has now left Bollywood and moved to Dubai to run a real estate business. In a recent podcast with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Rimi recalled working in Dhoom and praised her co-star John Abraham, calling him an “intelligent” actor who was aware of his “limitations”. Rimi Sen on how John Abraham excelled in Bollywood despite not knowing acting.

Rimi Sen says John Abraham didn't know acting Rimi spoke about how a person who recognises their limitations and works on them can go a long way. Backing her statement with an example from Dhoom, she said, “In the beginning of his career, he was a model and didn’t know how to act. People used to talk about it, but he didn’t say anything. He chose roles in which he looked good, where he didn’t have to act much, mostly action films. He did things that made him look good so that people couldn’t question what he was doing. He was a very intelligent actor, I must say. Then, when he gained popularity and people started recognising him, dheere dheere karte karte insaan acting seekh hi jaata hai (slowly, you learn acting).”

She added, “You gain experience in front of the camera after a while. After that, he took up roles that gave him a chance to act. He was strategically correct; he knew his limitations. I know him personally and I feel he is a very intelligent actor. He became a businessman, moved into production, and even delivered hit films that had credibility.”

About Dhoom Helmed by late director Sanjay Gadhvi, Dhoom is a 2004 Hindi-language action thriller that also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Esha Deol. Rimi essayed the role of Abhishek’s wife in the film. Produced by YRF, the movie became a massive hit and went on to launch a successful franchise.

John Abraham was last seen in the film Tehran. The spy action thriller, which also starred Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar, was based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats and is available to stream on Netflix. He will next be seen in Arun Gopalan’s Tariq. More updates on the film are awaited.