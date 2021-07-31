Riteish Deshmukh touched Genelia Deshmukh's feet 8 times at their wedding. Here's why

Genelia Deshmukh has revealed that her husband Riteish Deshmukh had to touch her feet eight times at their wedding. The actor made the revelation during the couple's recent appearance on Super Dancer 4.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show is based on a wedding theme. Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh were possibly filling in for Shilpa Shetty, who is away from the show owing to her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest.

In a promo, Genelia confessed that one of the performances reminded her of her wedding to Ritesh. "Oh my God! Your performance reminded me of my wedding! We may have modernised our weddings and turned them into another party, but, I adore traditional weddings and consider myself fortunate to have attended one. Every ceremony was a blast for me, and I was very emotional during my Bidaai as well, but we all had a great time," she said.

"Of course, Ritesh had to touch my feet, eight times," Genelia added, with a big grin on her face followed by a mini-victory dance. "I think the priest knew what I am supposed to do after the wedding. He made me practise it before," Ritesh joked. The tradition is a part of Maharashtrian weddings.

Riteish and Genelia first met on the sets of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. Genelia had previously confessed that she thought he would be a spoilt brat since he was the son of the chief minister of the state. “Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn't look at him and talk to him, so I didn't. He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn't feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister's son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking and then we never stopped for the next 18 years," she told Bollywood Bubble earlier this year. They dated for 10 years before they got married in 2012. They have two sons together, Rahyl and Riaan.