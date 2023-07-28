Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release live updates: Rekha, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend screening
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release live updates: Rekha, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend screening

Jul 28, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani live updates: Here are all the updates about the release of the Karan Johar film starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others. 

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now running in theatres. It boasts of a star-studded cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhary. Here are all the live updates about the film's release, screenings, cast members, promotions, movie review and much more.  

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 28, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    Mouni Roy spotted at screening days after being hospitalised

    Mouni Roy was seen at RRKPK screening days after she shared a picture of herself from the hospital. 

  • Jul 28, 2023 08:59 AM IST

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review

    The way Karan Johar blends emotions and humour is what remains the backbone of the film. Read full review here. 

  • Jul 28, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan attends Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

    Varun Dhawan, who recently saw the release of his film Bawaal, was there to cheer for Karan Johar's film at YRF studio. 

  • Jul 28, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    Aditya Roy Kapur at RRKPK screening

    Aditya Roy Kapur is back from his European vacation with Ananya Panday and was spotted at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Thursday. 

  • Jul 28, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    Kajol watches Karan Johar's film 

    Kajol was seen in a golden attire and brown shades as she reached YRF studio for RRKPK screening. 

  • Jul 28, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    Rekha greets paparazzi upon her arrival at YRF studio 

    Rekha was spotted in white as she arrived for the film screening at YRF studio on Thursday. 

rocky aur rani ki prem kahani alia bhatt ranveer singh + 1 more

