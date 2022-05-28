Rohit Shetty joins north-south cinema debate, praises film remakes: ‘Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga’

Rohit Shetty said that the rising popularity of south Indian films across India should not be seen as an end for Bollywood. The filmmaker said that both north and south Indian cinema can do well, as there was no competition between the two. Rohit, while attending a promotional event in Mumbai with actor Ranveer Singh, spoke about the impact of south Indian films on Bollywood. Read more: Akshay Kumar on North-South cinema and national language debate, 'This is how Britishers came and divided us'

Actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others, have also weighed in on the ongoing north versus south films debate. Many non-Hindi films have performed well across India in 2022. These include KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa The Rise.

"The trend of 'Bollywood khatam' (Bollywood is over) will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga (Bollywood will never end),” a DNA report quoted Rohit.

Rohit also said that south Indian films have been remade in Hindi since the 1960s. "When you'll check the history, you will learn that south is there since the 60s and 50s. Shashi Kapoor's Pyaar Kiye Jaa was remake of a south film. In the 80s, when Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were at their peak, a new boy entered into cinema world, Kamal Haasan sir with Ek Duje Ke Liye, and it was a hit," the filmmaker said.

Rohit also spoke about the ‘superstar heroines’ of the '80s and '90s, Sridevi and Jaya Prada, who acted in south Indian films before making their debut in Hindi films. He also highlighted the contribution made by south Indian creators to the Hindi film industry.

Rohit Shetty is filming his upcoming series titled Indian Police Force, which stars actor Sidharth Malhotra. Rohit and Ranveer are also working on Cirkus, which is scheduled for theatrical release in December 2022.

