Rohit Shetty's Ghibli-style birthday wish for ‘big brother’ Ajay Devgn has fans calling them ‘favourite duo’. Watch

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 58th birthday today, April 2. Apart from Kajol, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also took to social media to send a sweet birthday wish to the actor. He hopped on the Ghibli-style trend and shared some adorable AI edits of them together. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty attend special screening of Singham, recall how 'Ata Majhi Satakli' line came about) Rohit Shetty shares adorable Ghibli-style edits to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday.

Rohit Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn

On Tuesday, Rohit shared a Ghibli-style birthday tribute to his “big brother” Ajay on Instagram. He posted AI-generated edits of himself and Ajay together. In one of the pictures, he was seen holding a camera while the actor beat up a goon. In another, they were both sitting behind the camera, observing the scene. The final picture of them hugging was nothing short of adorable.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the images and called them their “favourite duo.” One comment read, “Last one (heart emoji).” Another wrote, “This was too good. Evil eyes off you both.” A third fan commented, “The last picture reminds me of Thompson and Thompson from the Tintin cartoon (heart emoji).” Another added, “It’s so lovely.”

Ajay's wife and actor Kajol also shared a quirky birthday wish for him on Instagram, writing, “All the cool people were born in August, but we don’t mind wishing you a happy birthday ;) 🥳 …. Thank you for always being older than me.”

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have collaborated on several films, including Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Sunday, Golmaal Returns, All The Best, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, and Singham Again. The majority of these films have been major box office successes. Their most recent film, which also featured Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles, earned ₹372.4 crore worldwide.

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films

Ajay will next be seen in the crime thriller Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty, and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. A sequel to the 2018 film Raid, it follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he investigates another white-collar crime. The film is set to be released in cinemas on May 16, 2025.