Ronnie Screwvala says Shah Rukh Khan's Swades deserves a re-release; calls it an ‘evergreen story that inspired people’
Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades was released in 2004. Fans have been anticipating its re-release following the re-release of Lakshya and Rockstar.
Ronnie Screwvala recently confirmed the re-release of Shah Rukh Khan's Swades - We The People (2004). After the recent release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar (2011) and Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya (2004), the producer was asked about his considerations to screen the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial for the present generation. The RSVP Movies founder, in an interview with India Today said that Swades was "ahead of its time" and deserves a “second time around.” (Also read: Did you know Swades was inspired by a 90's show with Ashutosh Gowariker in Shah Rukh Khan's role? Watch here)
Ronniew Screwvala calls Swades “ahead of its time”
The entrepreneur-producer opined, “It could re-release for sure. I keep telling everyone that it was a film ahead of its time. Therefore, it needs its second time around.” Calling Swades an “evergreen story” that “inspired a lot of people,” he further said, “We started our foundation, and after the film, we renamed it Swades Foundation. Shah Rukh Khan is a NASA scientist, and he comes back to rural India and wants to light the bulb, quite literally. Today, younger generations connect to that. You may go abroad to study, but eventually, you want to come back to your country. The film represents the spirit and mood of the nation, and therefore is very relevant.”
About Swades
Swades is the story of an Indian-origin NASA scientist named Mohan Bhargav who returns to his village to meet his nanny Kaveri Amma who who looked after him during his childhood days. Mohan's realisation of India's socio-economic problems inspire him to return to his roots and live in India. The concept of setting up a micro hydroelectric project to generate electricity in village was inspired by the 2003 Kannada film Chigurida Kanasu. Swades also featured Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Rajesh Vivek, Daya Shankar Pandey, Lekh Tandon and others in crucial roles. Mahesh Aney won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography in Swades. Udit Narayan bagged the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Yeh Taara Woh Taara.
