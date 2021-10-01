Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan shares her first picture with nephew Jeh, calls him her 'jaan'. See here
Saba Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh.
Saba Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares her first picture with nephew Jeh, calls him her 'jaan'. See here

Saba Ali Khan has shared photos with her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures with her two nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Both the photos were clicked at her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday earlier this week.

She captioned the picture with Taimur: “TIM....my Jaan Too. Puppet show ...more exciting..and Popcorn! Phupi (Buajaan to him) .. Poses can wait  Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast! Mahsha'Allah.” In the photo, Taimur wore a denim shirt and looked at a distance. Saba looked into the camera with a smile.

Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of Jeh.
Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of Jeh.
+

She posted the picture with Jeh on her Instagram Stories. Saba held Jeh in her arms and both of them looked into the camera. She called him her ‘jaan’ in the post. This is the first picture she has shared with Jeh on her page. Earlier, she had shared a picture-combo of Jeh and herself as a baby. “My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and me! Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know,” she wrote.

Saba often shares photos of her family on Instagram. Recently, a person on her page asked her, “Do they all even bother about you?” Saba replied, “Why does THAT ‘bother’ YOU??”

Saba is the middle child of actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif is the oldest while Soha is the youngest. 

Taimur and Jeh are the sons of her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Apart from the two, Saif also has kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

Also read: Inside Inaaya's birthday party: Hugs from Taimur, tattoo for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Inaaya's birthday was celebrated on Wednesday at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's home. Saba, Kareena, Ibrahim, Neha Dhupia and other friends joined the party. Sharing a picture of Inaaya, Saba wrote in another post. “HAaPpY Birthday....to MY Jàan. Stay blessed . Aani will always have your back ! (Aani....short for khalajaani)," she wrote. Replying to her post, Soha wrote, “See you soon Aani.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saba ali khan taimur ali khan jeh ali khan + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.