Salim Khan reveals he and Salman Khan can stay without talking to each other for months

Salim Khan is a doting father to actor-son Salman Khan. He is often seen supporting the actor during film shoots and trailer launches. In fact, he was recently present at Salman's latest Sikandar trailer launch as well. However, the screenwriter said during an interview with Magic Moments that they could go without talking to each other for months. (Also read: Salman Khan reveals the biggest roadblock was in parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan's marriage was not religion) Salim Khan says, although he shares a friendly bond with son Salman, they can go without talking to each other for months

Salim said, "That has happened, yes. If he does something I don’t like or I feel that he has done something wrong, then I don’t talk to him. Then, if I am sitting near the window, he would nicely walk past the parapet. He would sneak out of the house without meeting me. Later, he would come back saying, ‘Sorry, what I did was not right.’ Something I have noticed is that whenever a person succeeds in life, they end up forgetting one thing: their growth as a human being. When a cricket player achieves greatness, they only focus on their game and nothing else,” he pointed out.

Salim on relationship with his father

Salim also mentioned that he and Salman share a more friendly bond than what Sholay writer had with his father. Talking about relationship with his father, Salim said, “I would be scared stiff the moment I heard his leather boots on the floor.” He added that he didn’t want to be that kind of parent to his children. Salim said that he wanted his kids to be his friends.

About Salim Khan's family

Salim Khan and his first wife, Salma Khan, share three sons, Salman, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan and daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri. They are also parents to Arpita Khan. In 1981, Salim married for a second time to actor Helen. She, too, shares a close bond with Salman and his siblings.