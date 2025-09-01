Salim Khan reveals why his family never eats beef: ‘Prophet Mohammed has stated cows should not be killed’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s family has always celebrated Hindu festivals with warmth and devotion, and this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi was no different. Recently, Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, spoke to Free Press Journal about the family’s traditions, including their long-standing practice of not eating beef, and shared insights on Prophet Mohammed’s teachings and respect for all religions. Salim Khan with all his kids and both his wives-Salma and Helen.

Salim Khan says his family never ate beef

In the interview, Salim Khan said, “From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat. Some even buy it to feed their pet dogs. But in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for a mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and that beef is forbidden.”

He further explained his belief that every religion is good, saying, “Prophet Mohammed adopted good practices from every religion. For example, eating only halal meat was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He stated that every religion is good and that each one believes in a Supreme Power, just as we do.”

Salim Khan also recalled how seamlessly Hindu traditions were woven into his childhood, sharing that he grew up among Hindus and that his family never objected to his marriage to Salma (born Sushila Charak).

Salim Khan married Salma Khan in 1964, and together they are parents to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. Later, in 1981, he married Bollywood actor Helen.

Salman Khan’s recent and upcoming work

Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 19. He will next appear in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, and is currently under production.