IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
bollywood

Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding

Tamannaah Bhatia is in Jaipur to attend the wedding of fashion influencer Hanna S Khan. The actor was spotted wearing a beautiful red lehenga and clicking the bride's photos. Even Salman Khan was a part of the festivities.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is in Jaipur for the wedding of her friend, fashion influencer Hanna S Khan. Also joining the wedding was actor Salman Khan, although through a video call.

In a video compilation shared online of all the best moments from the wedding, Salman is seen talking to the bride, smiling and laughing with her. Hanna even tells him that she wishes he could attend the wedding in person.


The video also shows Tamannaah in a red lehenga, sitting on the floor to click the best picture possible of her friend. She later posted the final photo on Instagram. It showed Hanna with two other women. "Too much beauty in one photo," she wrote.

Earlier, Tamannaah had posted more photos of herself in the red lehenga, from the sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The bride wore a giant Elie Saab outfit for the wedding which was held up by her friends and relatives every time she walked.

Tamannaah will be seen next in Seetimaar. She will also make her web debut with the Telugu web series 11th Hour. Talking about it, she had told Indian Express: "11th Hour is the first story that I heard during the lockdown, and it is a script with great potential. It’s not easy to continue work amid a pandemic. But, the shoots are going on adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Thanks to the entire team.”

Also read: Rahul Vaidya on wedding with Disha Parmar: 'We are still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

Meanwhile, Salman will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. He also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, titled Pathan.

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3. He also hosted the 14th season of Bigg Boss and will likely return for the 15th season as well. He will also be seen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim and with Katrina Kaif in the third segment of the Tiger franchise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamannaah bhatia salman khan

Related Stories

Salman Khan has been linked to Iulia Vantur for a while now.
Salman Khan has been linked to Iulia Vantur for a while now.
bollywood

Salman Khan wants Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu, says Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan has said that Salman Khan introduced her to Iulia Vantur at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, and said that he wants her to learn Urdu.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
tv

Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
bollywood

Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia is in Jaipur to attend the wedding of fashion influencer Hanna S Khan. The actor was spotted wearing a beautiful red lehenga and clicking the bride's photos. Even Salman Khan was a part of the festivities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hazel Keech is going on a social media detox.
Hazel Keech is going on a social media detox.
bollywood

Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
bollywood

Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Expressing his gratitude at receiving all the love, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a Hindi poem about his condition, days after his eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
bollywood

Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a production company for circulating fake film poster, showing him to be a star in their movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
bollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan loves to share photos of her family on social media. She has now shared a photo from the wedding of her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
bollywood

Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
bollywood

Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP