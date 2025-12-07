Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh spotted in Army uniforms in BTS photo from Battle Of Galwan set

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for his highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan. Recently, the fans of the actor were treated to a behind-the-scenes shot featuring Salman with his co-star Chitrangda Singh. Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh's BTS pic from Battle Of Galwan set goes viral(Instagram/neelikhan786)

In the image shared on Instagram, both actors can be seen posing for a selfie with a fan. Salman and Chitrangda are dressed in Indian Army uniforms.

Check out the post here:

Salman wrapped up shooting for the film in mid-September in a start-to-end 45-day schedule in Leh, Ladakh. Thereafter, he began the second and final schedule of the film in mid-October. It was scheduled to come to an end by November end.

The first glimpse of the war drama was unveiled by the actor on July 4. The motion poster showed Salman with showcases bloodstains all over his face, while he sported a moustache.

It is being said that Salman is portraying Colonel B Santosh Babu in the film. The officer played a major role while leading the 16 Bihar Regiment during the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 with Chinese troops.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan not in Battle of Galwan, clarifies director Apoorva Lakhia

What to expect?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the story of the film is centered around the Galwan standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020 in eastern Ladakh, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was part of the border standoff between the two sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and led to hand-to-hand combat.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash, while the neighbouring country also suffered casualties.

The film draws from a chapter in India’s Most Fearless 3, a bestselling book from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It chronicles the real-life acts of heroism by soldiers of the Indian Army.

In September, Chitrangda Singh stated that she was a "bit nervous" when she decided to join the project.

"The reason is Salman has such a huge fan following and there are so many eyes on him always. So you get to hear a lot of response on what his fans think about his work. I am glad that they kind of accepted me with their Salman, their hero. I am happy that it’s been good so far,” she told HT.

The film is expected to be released in theaters in 2026. Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which was released on March 30. He is currently gearing up for Bigg Boss 19's grand finale that is scheduled for December 7.