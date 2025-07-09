Salman Khan’s birthday wish for jiju Atul Agnihotri leaves the internet confused: ‘Written in full party mode’

Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to wish his brother-in-law, film producer Atul Agnihotri, a happy birthday, but his post left many fans perplexed. Social media users were left scratching their heads, trying to decipher the unusual message, with some even wondering if it was made in ‘full party mode’. Atul first met Salman Khan’s sister back in 1992 on the set of the film Jagriti.

Salman’s birthday wish leaves fans confused

Early on Wednesday morning, Salman took to Instagram to share a photograph of the filmmaker with his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri. In the image, Atul is seen sleeping with his head on his wife’s shoulder as she looks down. Atul turned 55 years old on July 8.

Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, “Happy birthday Atul my bil means brother in law. Thank u for taking care of my sister I love u man. Best husband n father now can u plz be u the man I knew, 1 day I vil be the Man U r. Wake up brother. @atulreellife.”

The comment section lit up with fans sharing their reactions, ranging from confusion to amusement. “Salmon bhai what’re you even saying,” one wrote, with another asking, “Salman bhai esi pic lgaate h… me to RIP likhne wala tha (Do you post such pics? I was about to write RIP)”.

“Seems this message was written in full party mode,” one joked, with another chiming in, “Bhai daru peeke post mat dala karo (Don’t post after drinking)”.

“Post samajh nahi aya... Bday wish thi ya koi dhamki thi (Didn’t understand the post, was it a wish or a threat),” shared one.

Atul first met Salman’s sister back in 1992 on the set of the film Jagriti when she had come to meet her brother. The couple got married in 1995. They have two children: a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Alizeh.

Salman’s next project

Salman will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, a patriotic drama centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The actor shared the film's poster earlier this month. The poster shows Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform, and a fierce expression in his eyes. The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also featured Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. The film was not appreciated by the critics, and underperformed at the box office.