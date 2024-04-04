Salman Khan to sue Kunal Kamra over 'derogatory' joke? Here's everything you need to know

Recently some reports claimed that Salman Khan will file a defamation lawsuit against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for making jokes about his personality. Amid this, Kunal refused to apologise for his remarks. Now, as per a report by Zoom, Salman has no plans to sue Kunal over derogatory jokes he cracked about the actor. Also read: Salman Khan's security beefed up outside Galaxy Apartment Salman Khan is not filing a defamation case against comedian Kunal Kamra.

Why Salman Khan isn't suing Kunal Kamra

A close friend of Salman was quoted as saying by Zoom that talking about a defamation case is just hogwash. The friend said, "If he (Salman Khan) sued everyone who abused him, he would be in and out of courtrooms. Over the years, Salman has come to terms with his controversial attackable image. He knows mentioning his name, especially in a derogatory context, gets attention. So no, he isn't suing this guy (Kunal Kamra)," adding, “His father, Salim Khan, counsels him (Salman) to ignore insults. Salim saab tells Salman they are just a way of grabbing attention.”

Kunal Kamra responded after Kamaal R Khan recently tweeted Salman Khan was filing a case against the comedian.

What did Kunal say about Salman

Kunal was seen taking potshots at Salman during one of his recent gigs, and the video was shared by self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on X recently. After KRK said Salman is planning to file a defamation case against Kunal, this is what the comedian tweeted, “I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath and I don’t apologies for jokes anymore…”

In the clip, Kunal can be seen mocking Salman's involvement in controversies, and the reality shows he hosts, Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss OTT; Kunal also mimicked the actor. At one point, he said, "There was once a time when comedians were scared of Salman Khan... everyone says don't joke about Salman. He can slap a woman, and we can't joke about him?"

